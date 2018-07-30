Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Petition to Have James Gunn Reinstated as the Director of Vol. 3

Noting that the director's character in the waking of his firing is "consistent with the man he was every day on set," the actors added that they accepted James' public apology, which "we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust and love. In casting each of us to help him tell the story of misfits who find redemption, he changed our lives forever. We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now. Each of us looks forward to working with our friend James again in the future. His story isn't over—not by a long shot."

The actors are hopeful that Marvel Studios' parent company, Walt Disney Studios, will reverse its decision and not make an example out of James, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump. "There is little due process in the court of public opinion. James is likely not the last good person to be put on trial. Given the growing political divide in this country, it's safe to say instances like this will continue, although we hope Americans from across the political spectrum can ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality," the nine actors wrote in their open letter. "It is our hope that what has transpired can serve as an example for all of us to realize the enormous responsibility we have to ourselves and to each other regarding the use of our written words when we etch them in digital stone; that we as a society may learn from this experience and in the future will think twice before we decide what we want to express; and in so learning perhaps can harness this capability to help and heal instead of hurting each other. Thank you for taking the time to read our words." The other actors shared the note on their Instagram accounts as well, with Vin adding, "We are Groot!"