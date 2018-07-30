A Timeline of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Complicated Friend Break-Up on RHONY: What the Hell Happened?!

The Spice Girls lied...friends do end.

It's no secret that the slow, drawn-out and emotional death of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's friendship has been painful to watch play out this season on The Real Housewives of New York City. It's been a brutal game of she said-she said, and 15 episodes into the Bravo hit's 10th season, we're still baffled as to what the hell happened—and they seem to be, too. These were two women we (and presumably they) thought were impervious to the fickle nature of reality TV friendships. Sigh, we should've known better.

Still, with Carole making the latest (and biggest) move to date—leaving the show after six years—we couldn't help but re-examine their four-year friendship to try and pinpoint what exactly went wrong—and when it all started to fall apart.