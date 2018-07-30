Keith Urban Reveals the Advice He'd Give Demi Lovato Following Her Overdose

Keith Urban has some words of advice for a fellow musician in need.

In a new interview with the Australian morning show Today Extra, the country music singer offered his support to Demi Lovato who is recovering from an apparent overdose in Los Angeles.

"I don't know anything about her personally," Keith said via Entertainment Tonight before sharing his advice. "Just [to have] good people around her and a willingness to want to live a different way if that's what she wants to do. It's all up to her."

As fans know, Keith previously opened up about his own battle with substance abuse.

In October 2006, which was just a few months after marrying Nicole Kidman, Keith checked into the Betty Ford Center to treat alcohol addiction.