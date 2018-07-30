Demi Moore Roasts One of Her "Top Three Husbands" Bruce Willis in Comedy Central Special

When it came time for Bruce Willis' Comedy Central roast, there was no one better to do the honors than his former wife of more than a decade, Demi Moore.

The actress surprised her ex-husband during the Sunday night TV event with enough insults to induce laughing cramps. Moore came in swinging as she kicked off her part with a jab at Willis' memory.

"Are you surprised, Bruce Willis?" she began. "I knew he would be even though I went over everything yesterday. I knew he'd forget."

Poking fun at their long history and the equally long Die Hard franchise, the actress continued, "For those of you who don't know me, I'm Demi Moore. I was married to Bruce Willis for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked."