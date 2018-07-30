This Is Us Season 3 Is Letting Mandy Moore Live in a "Slightly Happier Time"

Death won't stop their love story from being told.

This Is Us season three is going full speed ahead—to the past. The upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning NBC drama will explore the early days of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ).

"It's great," Moore told E! News at the premiere of her new movie The Darkest Minds about shooting the third season. "I feel like it's the strongest season yet."

Because the show is exploring early Jack and Rebecca, Moore said she gets to live in a slightly happier time this year. Season two focused a lot on Jack's death and the impact it had on his family.