EXCLUSIVE!

This Is Us Season 3 Is Letting Mandy Moore Live in a "Slightly Happier Time"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 7:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Death won't stop their love story from being told.

This Is Us season three is going full speed ahead—to the past. The upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning NBC drama will explore the early days of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ).

"It's great," Moore told E! News at the premiere of her new movie The Darkest Minds about shooting the third season. "I feel like it's the strongest season yet."

Because the show is exploring early Jack and Rebecca, Moore said she gets to live in a slightly happier time this year. Season two focused a lot on Jack's death and the impact it had on his family.

Photos

This Is Us' Most Emotional Moments Ever

"It's exploring young love and I get to wear all the fun ‘70s hair and makeup and stuff like that, so that's always a big plus in my boo," she said.

Roxy Olin, daughter of This Is Us director and executive producer Ken Olin, tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo depicting Moore and Ventimiglia in their 1970s attire. Moore also tweeted the below video featuring your favorite Pearsons back at work on the new season.

Read

This Is Us Season 3 Officially Begins Production: See the First Image From Set

Moore previously revealed she knew how the NBC drama is set to end—whenever that may be.

"There's no predetermined end date, but…Dan, our boss, I think he has an idea in his mind of when he sort of sees the story ending, and he knows how it ends, which makes me feel good as an actor and as a viewer, he knows where the show is heading," Moore said.

This Is Us will likely stick around for some time, given the ratings and critical acclaim, but when it does end, Moore said, "I think the ending will be very satisfying for people. I think it's very true to sort of what the show evokes from all of us…Dan's a master at that…People will feel their feelings."

This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mandy Moore , This Is Us , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Carole Radziwill, Bethany Frankel, Real Housewives of New York

A Timeline of Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Complicated Friend Break-Up on RHONY: What the Hell Happened?!

Ashley Iaconetti

Ashley Iaconetti Goes Wedding Dress Shopping: See the Gorgeous Gowns

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's MTV Reality Series Officially Happening—Get Ready for Lohan Beach Club

Mandy Moore Talks "Strongest" Season of "This Is Us"

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Finally Has a Premiere Date

Stranger Things

Why We Have to Wait for Stranger Things 3 and More Netflix Updates

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, TCA Summer Press Tour 2018

Bob Odenkirk Flashes Better Call Saul Butt Tattoo Amid Season 5 Announcement

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.