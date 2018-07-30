Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Can't Get Over How "Skinny" Kim Kardashian Looks

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have some thoughts on Kim Kardashian's new figure.

On Sunday, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars attended a charity poker tournament in Inglewood, Calif. to benefit City of Hope. Momager Kris Jenner was there, as well. However, the reality stars didn't just have Texas Hold'em on the brain. Kim's sisters couldn't stop talking about how "skinny" she looked.

"No, like I'm really concerned," Kendall said in an Instagram Stories video. "I don't think you're eating. You look so skinny." She later compared her sister to her handbag, claiming, "My purse is as tiny as you."

Khloe also said she's "never seen a skinnier person in my life." When Kim pointed to their supermodel sister, Khloe replied, "Well, Kendall, but that's natural. This takes work to look like that, and that's amazing."