Lindsay Lohan's MTV Reality Series Officially Happening—Get Ready for Lohan Beach Club

Welcome to Lohan Beach Club. MTV officially announced its new reality series with Lindsay Lohan, Lohan Beach Club (working title), slated to debate in 2019.

The new series, which is executive produced by Lohan in partnership with MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions, started shooting in Mykonos, Greece in late July 2018. Look for Lohan Beach Club to take place at, well, Lohan Beach House. "The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, and features luxury spa amenities, a renowned restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub poised to redefine the Mykonos experience," MTV said in a release.