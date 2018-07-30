Lindsay Lohan's MTV Reality Series Officially Happening—Get Ready for Lohan Beach Club

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 6:14 AM
Welcome to Lohan Beach Club. MTV officially announced its new reality series with Lindsay Lohan, Lohan Beach Club (working title), slated to debate in 2019.
The new series, which is executive produced by Lohan in partnership with MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions, started shooting in Mykonos, Greece in late July 2018. Look for Lohan Beach Club to take place at, well, Lohan Beach House. "The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, and features luxury spa amenities, a renowned restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub poised to redefine the Mykonos experience," MTV said in a release.
Lohan Beach House is Lohan's third business venture in the Greek Islands. She has Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Rhodes, Greece. Look for the series to follow Lohan leading a team of brand ambassadors who most prove their expertise, ambition and charm while bringing her vision to life. "The stakes are high as the team establishes new friendships and alliances while striving to rise above the temptations the Mykonos nightlife scene has to offer," MTV said in a press release.
"Lohan Beach Club (WT) offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire," Nina Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand."
Watch the announcement above.
