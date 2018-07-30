Demi Lovato's Friends Break Their Silence on Her Overdose

Five days after Demi Lovato's overdose and subsequent hospitalization, one of her backup dancers has broken her silence to ask fans to be considerate of the people in the pop star's life.

Taking to Instagram Sunday, Dani Vitale reminded her followers, "I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation now because her recovery has been of the most importance. I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means to the world to me just as she does to all of you. Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is."

Vitale, who is part of Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, said she understands fans are concerned about the singer. "I know you're all feeling lost without her at this moment in time," she added. "Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery."