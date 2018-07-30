Brian Christopher Lawler Dead: Former WWE Wrestler Was 46

Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Brian Christopher Lawler has died at the age of 46.

WWE confirmed the news on Sunday.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool's Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away," a statement on its website read. "Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler's family, friends and fans."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told E! News the wrestling star was found in his cell Saturday evening.

"Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived," TBI told E! News. "Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon."

TBI also said an investigation is underway; however, officials do not suspect foul play.