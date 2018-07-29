EXCLUSIVE!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Biggest Fan May Just Be Chris Harrison

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo & Amanda Williams | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 6:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Chris Harrison

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, Inset: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Forget about a rose. Chris Harrison wants one member of Bachelor Nation to get a ring!

It's no secret that the host of ABC's popular franchise has seen his share of wonderful couples.

But with Becca Kufrin's season coming to an end and Bachelor in Paradise kicking off next month, there's one famous pair that Chris can't get enough of. Any guesses?

He's for sure Team Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

"They are an amazing couple and are crazy in love with each other. They are both quirky, goofy and funny," Chris shared with E! News exclusively at the City of Hope poker tournament inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. "I don't know when this [engagement] is going to happen, but it will happen. If there is a couple I root for, it's them."

Photos

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Cutest Pics

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

Instagram

While Wells hasn't revealed any top-secret details to the host about his relationship plans, Chris admitted that he 100 percent would love to officiate their wedding if offered.

And if a special ceremony does occur down the line, he knows it's going to be one unforgettable party.

"The only think I do know is that if and when they do get married—and again, I hope they do—it will be the best party ever because they are both awesome. They both are a good time in a can. They both are so anything goes with them," he shared. "I got to know Wells more this summer than previous summers. We got to hangout and talk and he is a really good guy."

Chris added, "I just love that relationship. I just think they are oddly perfect together. With Wells and Sarah, they just seem to fit and seem to mix and they complement each other and are a good couple."

Listen, we weren't playing when we said "biggest fan."

Earlier this month, Wells revealed on his podcast that he will be moving to Los Angeles. "I'm not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever," he joked on an episode of Your Favorite Thing. "I'm most concerned about my dogs and her dogs."

As for Sarah's closest pals, they appear to be big supporters of the former Bachelorette contestant who first competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart several years ago.

"Sarah's friends love and accept Wells and say he treats Sarah very well," a source shared with us. "Her friends believe that Wells is very serious already about a long-term commitment and is moving to LA to build a future together."

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. only on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Hyland , Chris Harrison , Couples , Exclusives , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories , Bachelor in Paradise
Latest News
Roxy Sowlaty, Nicholas Bijan, Engagement

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills Star Roxy Sowlaty Is Engaged!

Donald Trump, Kanye West

Kanye West Renounces Politics Amid Controversial Stances: "I've Been Used"

ESC: Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Says Being a Black Woman in Hollywood Has Gotten Easier

Beyonce, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé's Toni Braxton-Inspired Halloween Costume Is a Masterpiece

TV's Top Paid Stars: By The Numbers

Rami Malek

Watch Rami Malek Turn Down a Fan's Request in This Hilariously Awkward Viral Video

Oscar statue, Academy Awards

Lena Waithe, Lily Collins and More Stars Attend Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.