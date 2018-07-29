Inside Lea Michele's "Epic and Beautiful" Engagement Party With Zandy Reich

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 3:52 PM

Lea Michele

Lea Michele is feeling the love all around her.

Over the weekend, the Glee star and singer received an unforgettable engagement party where she was able to celebrate with friends, family and fiancé Zandy Reich.

"The outpouring of love from our friends and family who showed up for us today and threw us the most epic and beautiful engagement party we could have ever asked for was truly so incredible," Lea shared on Instagram Stories. "Z and I love you all and are forever grateful."

Close friends Stephanie Levinson and JoAnna Garcia Swisher helped execute the party that featured Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Becca Tobin, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters in attendance.

And yes, the father and mother of the bride wouldn't miss this party either.

Photos

Celeb Weddings We Can't Wait For

Lea Michele

Instagram

"My incredible parents celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary Friday…I picked out my wedding dress that day and today is our engagement party," Lea revealed on Instagram Stories. "Z and I look up to you both so much and we love you both more than you know."

Back in April, Lea first announced that she was engaged to Zandy. The president of clothing brand AYR proposed to his leading lady with a 4-carat elongated, radiant-cut ring, which he personally designed with help from Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

Since then, the couple has focused less on wedding planning and more on simply enjoying their new relationship status.

"I'm so grateful to have all of my friends and everyone. This is just such a great time of life, like with the tour and with being engaged," Lea previously shared with E! News in between performing with Darren Criss. "I'm just really grateful and very happy."

She added, "I've been trying to not get so ahead of things because it's so important to stay in the moment."

Congratulations again Lea and Zandy!

