Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Finally Has a Premiere Date

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 1:55 PM
We finally know when something wicked is this way coming!
During its summer 2018 TCA press tour, Netflix dimmed the lights, cued the creepy music and brought out a whole bunch of Sabrinas to whisper "something wicked this way comes" over and over again for several minutes in front of reporters. Eventually, after the entire press corps had received their themed candy apples, the Sabrinas turned around to reveal a date spelled out on their jackets: October 26. Just in time for Halloween...
The series, from Riverdale creator and Archie Comics chief Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, is based on the comic books that find Sabrina attending Baxter High and "imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft."
Shipka stars as Sabrina, and the show also features Ross Lynch as Harvey, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, and Jaz Sinclair as Sabrina's best friend (and the minister's daughter) Rosalind. Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, and Tati Gabrielle also star.
Sabrina didn't make an appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and was also absent from Netflix's press tour aside from the premiere announcement. When asked about the way the show is being rolled out, Netflix's VP of original programming Cindy Holland explained that they wanted to give the teenage witch "a grand debut."
"It's a fantastic show," Holland said. "I'm really excited about it coming out this fall. We wanted to give it a grand debut at the right time."
As for what that means exactly, we'll have to wait and see. But something tells us Netflix is going all out with this one.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be released Friday, October 26 on Netflix.
