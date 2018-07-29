Ladies of London's Annabelle Neilson's Funeral Attended by Kate Moss and Other Celebs

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 12:15 PM

Celebs such as supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell recently gathered at a London church to pay their respects to former Ladies of London star and British socialite Annabelle Neilson at her funeral.

Also in attendance: Lord of the Rings co-stars Orlando Bloomand Liv Tyler, accompanied by husband Dave Gardner, also attended the event, which took place on Friday at St. Paul's church in Knightsbridge, London.

Moss, 44, and Campbell, 48, gave a reading together during the service, The Daily Mail reported.

 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Neilson, a 49-year-old model and writer who appeared on Bravo's Ladies of London during the first two of its three seasons, was found dead at her home in the city earlier this month. She died of natural causes.

 The coroner said the cause of her death was a  "cerebrovascular accident" or a stroke. Her sister Camila Neilson had said in a statement that the star died of a heart attack, adding, "My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news."

