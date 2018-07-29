Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Dance at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Concert

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 10:35 AM
Beyoncéand Jay-Z's On the Run II tour got pretty presidential on Saturday.
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended the couple's concert in FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Many fans filmed the former President of the United States and First Lady dancing in their box seats and posted videos on social media.
An eyewitness told E! News that the Obamas danced to the final song, the music couple's recent single "Apes--t."
"It looked like they had a great time," the person said. "Every time we turned around, they were enjoying themselves and in the moment. It did feel like they were just like us."
The Obamas were also spotted dancing to Jay-Z's 2011 collaboration with Kanye West, "N---as in Paris."
BeyZ/Splash News; Getty Images
Earlier this month, Michelle brought daughter Sasha Obama with her to one of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concerts in Paris. There, they were joined by the singer's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z became friends with the Obamas during the former President's two terms. The singer performed at his inauguration in 2013 and at Michelle's 50th birthday party in 2014, where the U.S. leader also showed off his dance moves.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?