There Was a Boy Meets World Reunion at Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke's Engagement Party

It's a Boy Meets World mini reunion!

Ben Savage attended former co-star Matthew Lawrence and Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke's engagement party in Los Angeles. Savage, who played main character Cory Matthews in the hit '90s teen series, posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a photo of himself with the groom-to-be, who played Jack Hunter.

"Congratulations on your engagement @matthewlawrence. So happy for you and @cherylburke," wrote Savage, 37.

Lawrence and Burke's party took place last weekend and was hosted by Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson Herjavec and her husband, former dance partner and Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec.