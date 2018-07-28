Bob Odenkirk Flashes Better Call Saul Butt Tattoo Amid Season 5 Announcement

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 9:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, TCA Summer Press Tour 2018

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Better Call Saul has been renewed for season five. 

AMC announced the news on Saturday at the Television Critics' Association (TCA) Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The announcement comes about a week before the premiere of season four—and nobody seems more excited about the debut than the show's star Bob Odenkirk. During the presentation, the actor flashed the audience his backside to reveal a new Better Call Saul tattoo. Placed prominently on his buttocks, the new ink showcased the show's title with a heart drawn around it. It also included the season four premiere date: Aug. 6.

"I'm a real company man," Odenkirk quipped, per Deadline. "I thought, ‘Where can I put this where everyone can see it?'" 

Of course, Odenkirk didn't say the tattoo was real.

Read

A Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad Crossover Is Finally Happening

Better Call Saul returns on Monday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Better Call Saul , TV , Top Stories , Tattoos , Apple News
Latest News
Ellie Kemper, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

How Ellie Kemper Feels About Doing a Reboot of The Office

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

What Will Happen In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2?

Al Roker, Hoda Kotb & Craig Melvin Replace "Megyn Kelly Today"

Lucy Davis

Tour the Spooky Chilling Adventures of Sabrina House With Lucy Davis

Richard Rankin, Outlander

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton Gave Us All the Feels--and a Grandad Dance Tutorial--on the Outlander Set

Maria Doyle Kennedy Dishes on Being Aunt Jocasta on "Outlander"

Modern Family, Ariel Winter

There Are More Modern Family Twists Coming After the Big Death

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.