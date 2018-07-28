Cardi B and Offset Debut His and Hers Lamborghinis

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 8:27 PM
Cardi B and Offset took to Instagram on Saturday to debut their new "his and hers" Lamborghinis.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper rested against a blue Lamborghini Aventador while her husband sat on top of a green version of the luxury car.
"Blessed & Gifted," Cardi B wrote. "Official Lamb owners. @offset #aventador #His&Hers #Kultureparents."
The "Bartier Cardi" star also posted a video of her admiring her new ride—even showing that her sparkly blue nails matched the color of her cool car.
In addition, she shared a video of the car's receipt, noting that she wanted to buy the car because she raps about it in her song "I Like It."
"If I'm going to rap about having a Lambo, I'm going to own a mother f--king Lambo," she said.
The new purchase comes just a few days after Cardi B broke the news that she would not be joining Bruno Mars on tour this fall.
"As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this fall," she wrote on Instagram. "I thought that after giving birth to my daughter, that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding."
Mars later confirmed the move and claimed Cardi B was "doing the right thing."
"Most important thing is you and your family's health," he wrote. "I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we'll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and will play ‘Bodak Yellow' every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug for me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24K Magic Tour."
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10.
