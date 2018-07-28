John Stamos Sends the Sweetest Birthday Message to Lori Loughlin

Have mercy!

John Stamos took to Instagram on Saturday to post the sweetest birthday message for his TV wife Lori Loughlin. The two stars played married couple Jesse and Rebecca on the '90s sitcom Full House and reprised their roles for the Netflix reboot Fuller House

"Been Jesse to your Rebecca for 30 years," he wrote alongside a photo of the duo. "30 more, then that's it! I don't for one second take for granted your talent, your heart and most importantly, our friendship.  Happy Birthday Lori, XO."

Loughlin also shared pictures of her celebrating her big day with Stamos and fellow Fuller House stars Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

Read

We'll Never Get Over Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky From Full House

Fans have watched the duo's on-screen romance for decades, but did they ever take the love off-screen? In 2013, Stamos told HuffPost Live he and Loughlin did go on a date when they were younger. However, he admitted the timing never worked out. Loughlin was married to her first husband, Michael R. Burns, when the two starred on Full House, and Stamos married his first wife, Rebecca Romijn, after Loughlin's divorce.

"We were friends, we were on the soaps together and we actually did date," Stamos said at the time. "We went on a date to Disneyland before, you know, before we were both married. In real life, when we were 18, 19 years old. We did have some off timing, but no disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say that she could be the one that got away."

Of course, both stars are now happily married to other people. Stamos married Caitlin McHugh in February. The two then welcomed their first child, a baby boy name Billy, in April. Loughlin is also married to designer Mossimo Giannulli.

