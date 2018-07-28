Thomas Markle Accuses Meghan Markle and Royal Family of Cutting Him Off: "I Won't Be Silenced"

Thomas also expressed concern that he wouldn't be able to meet any future grandchildren should Meghan and Harry have a child.

"What's sad is that some time in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I'll be a grandfather," he told The Mail on Sunday. "And if we're not speaking, I won't see my grandchild. How tragic is that—to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the Royal Family?"

In fact, Thomas said he's reached his "limit" with his daughter and the royal family.

"They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won't be silenced. I refuse to stay quiet," he said. "What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority. She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her."

Thomas went on to declare the duchess is "the woman that she is today thanks to everything I did for her," claiming he paid for schooling and a trip abroad.

"And did I get any recognition for it? Any thanks? She doesn't even speak to me now," he said. "How cold is that?"

In addition, he said he didn't care if Harry ever spoke to him again and said the royal's mother, the late Princess Diana, would have been against the treatment he's alleged he's received.

"[The Royal Family] have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That's not what Diana stood for," he told the newspaper. He then added, "Princess Diana is credited with changing the Royal Family, but she wasn't perfect. She was still very much one of them. I think Meghan's the one who'll bring them into the 21st Century, if they'll let her."