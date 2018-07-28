Luann de Lesseps to Return to Cabaret Stage After 3 Weeks of Rehab

Luann de Lesseps is expected to return to her cabaret show after three weeks of treatment.

The Real Housewives of New York star announced the news via Instagram on Saturday.

"Thank you so much for all of your support," the Countess wrote. "I wanted you to know I'm doing great, and I hope you'll come and see me on Aug. 4 in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug. 24 in Atlantic City @borgataac. Looking forward to being back on stage!!!"

Multiple sources tell E! News that de Lesseps will continue treatment in an outpatient program after the show.

As our insider explains, "Despite being in a highly intense rehab program, Luann has been very hands on as she plans her return to the stage for her 'Countess and Friends' cabaret show later this week. Luann will be concluding the inpatient portion of her rehab program before heading off to perform her show in Long Island."