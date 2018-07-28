Danielle Staub Is Having "Difficulties With Her Marriage" to Marty Caffrey

There's trouble in paradise between Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey, less than three months after their wedding.

The 55-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her third husband wed in the Bahamas in early May. They have been together for more than two years.

"Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out," the reality star's rep said in a statement to E! News on Saturday.

Staub had celebrated her birthday with family and friends at the couple's home on Friday but Caffrey did not attend, E! News has learned.

"They are having problems and it's all very up on the air right now," a source said.