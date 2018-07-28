Ving Rhames Says Police Held Him at Gunpoint in His Home

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 2:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ving Rhames

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Mission: Impossible star Ving Rhames says Los Angeles police once held him at gunpoint inside his own home after a neighbor called 911 to report that a "large black man was breaking into the house."

The 59-year-old African-American actor, who is promoting the new sequel Mission: Impossible - Fallout, made his comments on The Clay Cane Show on Sirius XM on Friday after being asked how racism show itself in his life.

He said that earlier this year, he was watching ESPN in his home in Santa Monica one afternoon, wearing nothing but basketball shorts, when he heard noise coming from his backyard. He thought the source of it was his two English bulldog puppies running around. Someone then knocked at his door.

"I get up, I open the door, there's a red dot pointed at my face from a 9 millimeter," he said. "And they say, 'Put up your hands.'"

The actor said that he complied and stepped outside with his hands up, then saw a few cops and a police dog. He said the police captain recognized him because their sons competed against each other in high school sports games together and apologized for the mistake. 

Local police have not commented on Rhames' remarks.

Watch

Mission: Impossible Stars Expose the Real Tom Cruise

"I said, 'Well why are doing this?" Rhames said. "He said to me...'A woman called 911, said a large black man was breaking into the house.'"

The actor he and officers went over across the street to the the neighbor in question and that she denied making those remarks.

"My problem is, as I said to [the cops], is what if it was my son and he had a video game remote or something and you thought it was a gun?" he said. "Just like, I don't know, Trayvon [Martin] had a bag of Skittles."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jill Zarin, Jill Zarin's 6th Annual Luxury Luncheon

Jill Zarin Wants to Return to Real Housewives of New York City as a Friend

Michelle Williams, Destiny's Child, Depression, Instagram

Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Thanks Fans for Support Amid Depression Battle

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Gives Free Tickets to Police and Firefighters After Officer's Death

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Wanted a Baby Boy "So Badly"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner Brings Stormi Along as She Buys Copies of Her 2 Magazine Covers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Found Each Other to Change the World," Says Nacho Figueras

Lindsay Lohan, Tiffany Trump, Andrew Warren, Instagram

Lindsay Lohan Parties With Tiffany Trump on Mykonos

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.