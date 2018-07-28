Taylor Swift Gives Free Tickets to Police and Firefighters After Officer's Death

Taylor Swift had some very special guests at a recent concert in Massachusetts this week, and no, they aren't celebrities, but they are celebrated.

E! News has learned that the pop star provided a significant number of tickets to law enforcement to her Thursday show, which took place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, almost two weeks after a Weymouth police officer, Sgt. Michael Chesna, was killed in the line of duty.

The Patriot Ledger reported that that Swift provided hundreds of tickets to the town of Weymouth.

"There were enough to send every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some," Mayor Robert Hedlund told the newspaper. "The gesture was absolutely generous, significant and appreciated."