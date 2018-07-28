Kylie Jenner Brings Stormi Along as She Buys Copies of Her 2 Magazine Covers

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 11:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

On Friday, Kylie Jenner brought her baby girl Stormi Webster with her to pick up a few magazines. But not just any magazines.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder stopped at a newsstand in Los Angele to get multiple copies of the latest GQ, which features her and her beau and Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, on its cover, as well as the latest Forbes, which features her on the cover of its "Richest Self-Made Women" issue. She ranks No. 27 on the list, with an estimated $900 million fortune.

Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods filmed the reality star walking to the newsstand while carrying her daughter.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

"We've gotta get these," Kylie says in a Snapchat video, which shows her removing most of the GQ magazines. "All of these."

Another video shows Kylie walking with Stormi while holding seven copies of Forbes.

Kylie dressed in a black crop top and matching pants during her victorious outing with her pal and her child.

Earlier in the day, she wore the same outfit while working out with Jordyn, sister Kourtney Kardashian, her former private tutor Tiffany Sorya and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer.

Watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on August 5 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

What Will Happen In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2?

ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle's Australian Royal Tour Style Compares to Kate Middleton's

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe & Scott Take Bali Vacay With the Kids

Al Roker, Hoda Kotb & Craig Melvin Replace "Megyn Kelly Today"

ESC: Best Dressed, Cardi B

Cardi B Tells Nicki Minaj They Could "Fight it Out" as Feud Escalates Even More

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's First Halloween Just Keeps Getting More Adorable

Shopping: Velvet for Fall

15 New Ways to Wear Velvet This Season

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.