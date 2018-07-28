Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Found Each Other to Change the World," Says Nacho Figueras

Meghan Markle "rocks" and she and Prince Harry probably found each other to "change the world," says his friend, polo star Nacho Figueras.

The men had competed together on the same winning team at the Sentebale Polo Cup 2018 charity event at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday. The Duchess of Sussex attended the match to support her husband and presented Figueras with their trophy, during which they exchanged kisses on the cheek.

"This girl really rocks. The more I know you the more I am convinced that you both found each other to change the world," the polo star wrote about Meghan and Harry on Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of the three at the event. "Let's push the envelope!! Let's make the world a better place."