Inside the Tragic Strength of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis: How the Iconic First Lady Became the Picture of Poise and Heartbreak

The young woman who would become Jacqueline Kennedy, and then Jackie O., wasn't raised to wear her heart on her sleeve.

Jacqueline Bouvier was raised to grin and bear it.

The impeccably bred and accomplished elder daughter of a socialite mother and a womanizing, alcoholic stockbroker father whom she adored learned at an early age that poise and turning the other cheek could help take the edge off of life's misfortunes. She couldn't help but attract attention, yet circumstances naturally made her extremely distrustful of the press. She would end up spending the entirety of her adult life both acknowledging the feeding frenzy and trying to protect herself and her children from it. She was known for dropping friends who talked openly about their time with the Kennedys behind closed doors or otherwise betrayed her trust, and she's said to have burned most of her personal letters in the weeks before her death, she was that private.

Despite being a much-admired public figure on her own, she couldn't help but be primarily viewed while she was alive through the prism of the men who had passed through her life. The last couple of decades have featured countless attempts—from a pile of books to the 2016 slice-of-a-biopic Jackie, focusing on the days immediately following her husband's assassination—to get at the core of the enigmatic woman who suffered through some of the cruelest twists of fate possible, and then perhaps mercifully died before she could be dealt one more.