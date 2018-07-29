Nikki Bella Has a Moment of Truth on Total Bellas Season Finale: ''I Feel Like I'm Starting the Journey of Finding Me Again''

We've come to an end!

After one of the most eventful seasons yet, Nikki Bella and John Cena's love story is officially over. But don't worry, because this episode wasn't all bad news. In fact, things couldn't be better for Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

After three years away from the ring, Bryan finally made his return and it was oh so sweet. "This has been a very long three-year journey and it gives me goosebumps," Brie shared. "Because that's all Bryan wanted and it's what he worked so hard for."

As for Bryan, he could barely talk through his tears of joy. "I love it so much. You get it back and it feels like a gift," he shared.