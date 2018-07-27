Chris Hemsworth Will Get Your Heart Racing With His Shirtless Workout Routine

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 12:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Hemsworth

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Did it suddenly get really hot in here?

Perhaps it was this new video of Chris Hemsworththat suddenly has our temperatures rising. The blockbuster star put on his boxing gloves for a round with with his trainer, Luke Zocchi, while his assistant Aaron Grist did the honor of videotaping for fans to see. 

Shirtless, barefoot and with his usual Thor physique, the action star jumped into the workout and did not have mercy on Zocchi, who took a kick to the face from the actor. 

"Outdoor session in London for MIB!! Cheers to @zocothebodypro for posing as an alien and letting me beat up on him," Hemsworth tweeted along with the clip. "Sorry for the boot in the face."

Photos

Chris Hemsworth's Best Shirtless Moments

It appears the actor is gearing up for his upcoming role in a Men in Black spinoff, reportedly slated to start production this month in London, per The Hollywood Reporter. According to THR, Hemsworth will co-star with Tessa Thompson as well as Emma Thompson,Liam NeesonKumail Nanjiani and Rafe Spall.

The 1997 original sci-fi action comedy famously featured Will Smithand Tommy Lee Jones in the lead roles, where they remained through two sequels. However, it seems like this reboot will not be revisiting the OG characters. 

With F. Gary Gray at the helm, the movie is due out in June 2019. 

Keep those jabs coming, Hemsworth!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Hemsworth , Workouts , Body , Fitness , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Penn Badgley, You

Penn Badgley Hilariously Explains the Gossip Girl Ending to His Confused You Costar Elizabeth Lail

Mindy Kaling, London

Mindy Kaling Is in London, Baby and We're Totally Jealous of Her Girls' Trip

Sandra Bullock

Inside Sandra Bullock's Star-Studded Birthday Dinner

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

Does Shawn Mendes Have a Wedding Gift for Hailey Baldwin? Watch His Heartfelt Answer

Demi Lovato, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Demi Lovato Fans Perform in Atlantic City to Show Their Support in Her Absence

Britney Spears, The Tonight Show

Where Does Britney Spears' "Ew" Sketch Rank in Jimmy Fallon's History of the Skit?

ESC: Mila Kunis, Best Dressed

Mila Kunis Is the Epitome of Hollywood Glam and More Best Dressed Stars

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.