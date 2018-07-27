Chris Hemsworth Will Get Your Heart Racing With His Shirtless Workout Routine

Did it suddenly get really hot in here?

Perhaps it was this new video of Chris Hemsworththat suddenly has our temperatures rising. The blockbuster star put on his boxing gloves for a round with with his trainer, Luke Zocchi, while his assistant Aaron Grist did the honor of videotaping for fans to see.

Shirtless, barefoot and with his usual Thor physique, the action star jumped into the workout and did not have mercy on Zocchi, who took a kick to the face from the actor.

"Outdoor session in London for MIB!! Cheers to @zocothebodypro for posing as an alien and letting me beat up on him," Hemsworth tweeted along with the clip. "Sorry for the boot in the face."