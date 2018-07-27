EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Sandra Bullock's Star-Studded Birthday Dinner

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 12:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sandra Bullock

BACKGRID

Happy birthday, Sandra Bullock!

The actress turned 54 years old on Thursday and celebrated the special occasion with family and friends at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

The Miss Congeniality star attended the dinner with her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, and her two children, Louis and Laila. They were also joined by her Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson and Paulson's girlfriend Holland Taylor. Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka were there, as well. In fact, an insider told E! News about a dozen people attended the birthday bash. 

"They were having a good time," the source said. "It was a nice night amongst close friends."

A separate source told E! News the group sat at a big round table on the upper level of the restaurant.

"Everyone was in a great mood and shared food family style," the second insider said. "They all passed dishes back and forth to one another and had a long meal with several courses."

Read

How a Devastating Divorce Led Sandra Bullock to True Love

Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor

BACKGRID

It looked like the actress got plenty of birthday presents, too. The sources said Bullock received several gifts from Barneys New York; however, the contents of the packages remained a mystery as The Proposal star didn't open her gifts in the restaurant. 

Bullock wore a long-sleeved, floral dress for the occasion. The sources said she left the restaurant around 11 p.m. 

"Bryan and Sandra stayed close together as they left," the first insider said, "and Bryan was obviously happy and enjoying the night."

Bullock was surely happy to celebrate her big day with her boyfriend and her kids. The star talked about her little ones during a June interview with Today and expressed wanting to be there for "every single moment that they have."

"My priorities are my kids, my kids, my kids—my family, my family—that's it," she said at the time.

Here's to many more happy years!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sandra Bullock , Jason Bateman , Sarah Paulson , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1511

Awww! True Thompson's Name Totally Came to Fruition During Khloe Kardashian's Baby Shower

Matthew McConaughey, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Matthew McConaughey Surprises Hurricane Harvey First Responders

Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Halloween Costume Is the Definition of Couple Goals

Andy Cohen, Backstreet Boys, Instagram

Andy Cohen Becomes the 6th Member of the Backstreet Boys During Las Vegas Concert

Joe Jonas, Halloween

Joe Jonas' Halloween Costume Was Perfectly Inspired by Fiancée Sophie Turner

Ben Affleck, World Series, Dodgers

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunite and Attend World Series Game With Their Kids

Simone Biles

A Kidney Stone Couldn't Stop Simone Biles From Dominating at the 2018 World Gymnastics Championships

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.