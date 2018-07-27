Demi Lovato Fans Perform in Atlantic City to Show Their Support in Her Absence

E! News spoke exclusively with Paige Robison and Jake Rudzinski, who helped organize the import concert. "A couple days ago with the events that happened with Demi, we found out that the show was canceled, and a lot of people traveled from Canada, Indiana, Illinois, Chicago. We were all looking forward to the concert and the disappointment of it not going on, it being cancelled, it motivated me to want to still get the people who traveled all this way together to show our support to Demi to let her know that we love her, we care for her and we're going to stand by her," Robison told E! News. " I felt like in this time we needed to be around people who understood what we were going through. This fandom is a family and it made us feel connected and we couldn't thank Demi more for that and we just wanted to show our support for her."

Using social media to spread the word, fans traveled from all over to participate. Once together, the Lovatics, as Demi's fans are nicknamed, did the honors for the star as they broke out into her hits like "Confident" and her recently released "Sober."

"We actually live-streamed it and we were taking requests from the people who were watching around the world. We sang a lot of her hits and the songs that she just came out with from her new album, Tell Me You Love Me and we sang her newest song, 'Sober,' just as a tribute to her because at the end we said 'we'll always be there for you!'" Robison recalled. "I know that song is probably hard for her to perform and we sat and we held hands for that one."