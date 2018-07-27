The Best Brow Products for Red Carpet-Level Makeup

Whether you have thin eyebrows reminiscent of the '90s or bushy boy brows that need to be tamed, the products you use can make or break your look.

It seems like finding your go-to makeup would be effortless, based on the shelves of Sephora and Ulta. There are hundreds of products that promise better brows. Yet, when it comes to achieving Zendaya or Lily Collins-level eyebrows, these products are not equal, and one product doesn't fit all.

Whether you prefer powder, pomade, gel or pencil, the ultimate eyebrow makeup is easy to apply, lasts all day and makes your brows look naturally full. While many fall short, some products do all of the above, gaining reputations in Hollywood and through the beauty industry.