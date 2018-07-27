The Best Brow Products for Red Carpet-Level Makeup

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 10:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Whether you have thin eyebrows reminiscent of the '90s or bushy boy brows that need to be tamed, the products you use can make or break your look.

It seems like finding your go-to makeup would be effortless, based on the shelves of Sephora and Ulta. There are hundreds of products that promise better brows. Yet, when it comes to achieving Zendaya or Lily Collins-level eyebrows, these products are not equal, and one product doesn't fit all.

Whether you prefer powder, pomade, gel or pencil, the ultimate eyebrow makeup is easy to apply, lasts all day and makes your brows look naturally full. While many fall short, some products do all of the above, gaining reputations in Hollywood and through the beauty industry.

Photos

Rihanna and 8 More Celebs Share Their Best Eyebrow Tips

Check out our editors' picks of the best brow products ever below!

ESC: Best Brow Products, Ever

Glossier

Probably one of the most talked about brow products, Boy Brow is an all-in-one product, filling in your eyebrows and keeping them in place. Yara Shahidi, Chrissy Teigen and Beyoncé are just a few of the celebs that swear by this must-have product.

Boy Brow, $16

ESC: Best Brow Products, Ever

Anastasia Beverly Hills

This gel conditions brow hair with essential oils, while also keeping each hair in place. Plus, the clear formula makes it the perfect choice to pair with other brow products, such as a pencil or powder.

Brow Gel, $22

ESC: Best Brow Products, Ever

Urban Decay

While two tones of brow powder and a brow gel may attract you to this product, the beauty of it is in the bottom. Under the powders are three small products: a spoolie, a brush with a sharp point and a mini tweezer. It's an all-in-one kit that promises to be a lifesaver when you're on the go.

Brow Box, $30

Article continues below

ESC: Best Brow Products, Ever

Benefit

This slanted tweezer grabs hair with ease and never cuts your brow hair. With a brush on the other end, it's the perfect tool to keep at your side between your brow appointments.

Grooming Tweezer & Brush, $20

ESC: Best Brow Products, Ever

Dior

This brow product glides effortlessly, making it easy to define and shape natural-looking brows.

Diorshow Brow Styler Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil, $29

ESC: Best Brow Products, Ever

Kat Von D

The brow pomade looks super natural without leaving harsh lines. While many pomades lose their pigment after awhile, this waterproof formula lasts all day, even if decide to go swimming.

24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade, $19

Article continues below

ESC: Best Brow Products, Ever

Makeup Forever

The pencil is formulated with a buildable wax that moves smoothly over the brow. It's somewhere between a pencil and a gel, making it a must-have.

Brow Pencil Precision Brow Sculptor, $20

ESC: Best Brow Products, Ever

Physician's Formula

The brow gel is like an affordable version of microblading. It last through everything, including washing your face.

Brow Last Longwearing Brow Gel, $11

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: 9 Celebrities Share How They Achieve Perfect Eyebrows

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zendaya , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , Shopping , VG
Latest News
ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin's Cozy Look and More Outfits You Can Netflix and Chill In

ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

ESC: Bridal Predictions, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

ESC: Best Dressed, Amber Heard

Amber Heard Channels Dark Romance and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Shopping: Sweater Dresses

10 High Quality Sweater Dresses Under $100

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.