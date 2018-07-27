The Best Brow Products for Red Carpet-Level Makeup

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 10:02 AM
Whether you have thin eyebrows reminiscent of the '90s or bushy boy brows that need to be tamed, the products you use can make or break your look.
It seems like finding your go-to makeup would be effortless, based on the shelves of Sephora and Ulta. There are hundreds of products that promise better brows. Yet, when it comes to achieving Zendaya or Lily Collins-level eyebrows, these products are not equal, and one product doesn't fit all.
Whether you prefer powder, pomade, gel or pencil, the ultimate eyebrow makeup is easy to apply, lasts all day and makes your brows look naturally full. While many fall short, some products do all of the above, gaining reputations in Hollywood and through the beauty industry.
Check out our editors' picks of the best brow products ever below!
Probably one of the most talked about brow products, Boy Brow is an all-in-one product, filling in your eyebrows and keeping them in place. Yara Shahidi, Chrissy Teigen and Beyoncé are just a few of the celebs that swear by this must-have product.
Boy Brow, $16
This gel conditions brow hair with essential oils, while also keeping each hair in place. Plus, the clear formula makes it the perfect choice to pair with other brow products, such as a pencil or powder.
Brow Gel, $22
While two tones of brow powder and a brow gel may attract you to this product, the beauty of it is in the bottom. Under the powders are three small products: a spoolie, a brush with a sharp point and a mini tweezer. It's an all-in-one kit that promises to be a lifesaver when you're on the go.
Brow Box, $30
This slanted tweezer grabs hair with ease and never cuts your brow hair. With a brush on the other end, it's the perfect tool to keep at your side between your brow appointments.
This brow product glides effortlessly, making it easy to define and shape natural-looking brows.
The brow pomade looks super natural without leaving harsh lines. While many pomades lose their pigment after awhile, this waterproof formula lasts all day, even if decide to go swimming.
The pencil is formulated with a buildable wax that moves smoothly over the brow. It's somewhere between a pencil and a gel, making it a must-have.
The brow gel is like an affordable version of microblading. It last through everything, including washing your face.
