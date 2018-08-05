Watch All of Taylor Swift's Surprise Reputation Tour Collaborations, From Shawn Mendes to Bryan Adams

Adams is the latest special guest after Hayley Kiyoko, who joined Swift in concert late last month.

The two singers performed Kiyoko's song "Curious" from her debut album Expectations in front of an excited crowd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Kiyoko later thanked Swift for inviting her on stage.

"It's really hard to put into words how I feel and what just happened," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Swift. "I feel overwhelmed. Taylor, you reached out to someone who dreams of being heard and understood. Thank you for giving me one of the biggest gifts of my life, opportunity. And thank you for showing me that these crazy dreams of mine are possible. I couldn't be more grateful. We keep climbing :)."

To look back on all of Swift's collaborations from this tour, check out the videos.