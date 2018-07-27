Watch All of Taylor Swift's Surprise Reputation Tour Collaborations

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 9:18 AM

Taylor Swift, Hayley Kiyoko

Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift surprised Reputation Tour attendees on Thursday by bringing out one very special guest—Hayley Kiyoko!

The two singers performed Kiyoko's song "Curious" from her debut album Expectations in front of an excited crowd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Kiyoko later thanked Swift for inviting her on stage.

"It's really hard to put into words how I feel and what just happened," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Swift. "I feel overwhelmed. Taylor, you reached out to someone who dreams of being heard and understood. Thank you for giving me one of the biggest gifts of my life, opportunity. And thank you for showing me that these crazy dreams of mine are possible. I couldn't be more grateful. We keep climbing :)." 

However, Kiyoko isn't the first star to perform with Swift during the Reputation Tour. To look back on all of her collaborations from this tour, check out the videos.

Photos

Taylor Swift's reputation Tour Celebrity Cameos

Hayley Kiyoko

Swift and Kiyoko performed "Curious" from Kiyoko's debut album Expectations during Swift's stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Robbie Williams

Swift and the "Feel" singer performed his hit "Angels" at Wembley Stadium in London.

 

Niall Horan

The former One Direction singer took the Wembley Stadium stage on a different night to perform his song "Slow Hands" with the "Delicate" singer.

Troye Sivan

Sivan joined Swift on stage at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. to perform his hit "My My My!"

Selena Gomez

However, Sivan wasn't Swift's only surprise guest that evening. She also brought out her best pal Gomez to sing "Hands to Myself."

Shawn Mendes

In fact, Swift was full of surprises in Pasadena. Just the night before, Mendes joined Swift on stage to perform "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back." 

Camila Cabello and Charli XCX

Of course, every night Swift has Cabello and Charli XCX join her on stage for "Shake It Off." Both stars are openers for Swift's tour.

We can't wait to see who she brings out next!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

