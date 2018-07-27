How Connie Britton Returned to Nashville for the Series Finale

Rayna Jaymes lives again! Sort of. Connie Britton returned for the series finale of Nashville, and yes, her character is still dead. Britton left the series during season five, its first on CMT after ABC canceled the musical drama, and was hesitant to return for one last ride.

"I'll admit: When they first called me to do it, I was a little against it," Britton told TVLine. "Because I thought, ‘Rayna's gone.' And I don't like the idea of having her come back as a ghost."

However, she came around to it and appeared in not one, but two scenes. Britton appeared as Rayna in a flashback to her wedding night to Deacon (Charles Esten), and in the final scene, a massive musical number featuring the cast and crew.