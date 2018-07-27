Tina Turner Spreads Her Son's Ashes After His Apparent Suicide

Tina Turner recently faced her "saddest moment as a mother."

The iconic performer braved a personal tragedy earlier this month when her firstborn son, Craig Turner, passed away of an apparent suicide on July 3.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to E! News at the time that Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Turner dead at 12:38 p.m. after his body was discovered inside his Studio City, Calif. residence. He was 59 years old.

Just a few weeks later, the songstress joined family and friends to say their final goodbye to Craig by scattering his ashes. Commenting publicly on the loss for the first time, Tina tweeted early Friday and shared a photo of herself in a dark-colored outfit dropping a rose into the ocean from the side of a boat.