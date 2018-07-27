Who Is Michael Langdon? Cody Fern Is American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Villain (?)

So what does this mean for American Horror Story: Apocalypse? Considering the last time viewers saw Michael he was three years old—and murdering people—and Fern is an adult, there could be quite a large time gap between Murder House and Apocalypse. Or, as often happens with mystical evil beings, he aged really fast. We've heard the new season does take place in the future, so an older Michael does fit there.

Does Michael's return mean the return of Paulson as Billie Dean Howard as well as Cordelia Goode from American Horror Story: Coven? Lange's return as Constance? We still don't know exactly how the witches from AHS: Coven will be involved in AHS: Apocalypse. Could they be trying to stop Michael? Or will some be on his side?