Rosanna Arquette Reveals She Once Rejected Warren Beatty

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 27, 2018 6:12 AM

Rosanna Arquette is sipping and spilling the tea.

As is typical on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, there was some serious dirt divulged on Thursday night's episode when Arquette joined Laverne Coxfor a round of questioning from the late-night host. 

One fan called in inquiring about Arquette's love life, wondering if there had been a Hollywood heartthrob who asked her out back in the day that she turned down and who. The answer? One of the most famous heartthrobs of all time. 

"Warren Beatty," Arquette answered before taking a casual sip of her drink. 

Curious, Cox asked the question on everyone's mind: why?

"He's very handsome, beautiful, but it just didn't feel like it was for me," the star explained. "That was in the old, old days."

Beatty famously dated iconic women like MadonnaJoan CollinsDiane Keatonand Julie Christie before marrying Annette Beningin 1992 and welcoming four children together. 

"[He's] married to the greatest, Annette, and very happy," Arquette added. 

During the evening chat, the Desperately Seeking Susan star was also asked if there were ever "sparks" between her and Paul McCartney, who she was linked to in 2007. According to the star, they were just friends. 

"We were great friends during a painful time for both of us," she responded, noting that he was going through a divorce at the time. Cox expressed her doubt, quipping, "That means you had sex."

However, the actress seemed adamant that they were friends. 

"I really love his wife Nancy [Shevell]," Arquette added. "I love the family and they're all wonderful."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

