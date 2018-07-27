Tom Cruise Takes James Corden Skydiving for the First Time

James Corden's mission, should he choose to accept it, is to skydive with Tom Cruise.

The actor appeared on CBS' The Late Late Show earlier this week with Angela Bassett to promote their new movie, Mission: Impossible — Fallout (in theaters today). After showing a clip from the summer blockbuster, in which the actor performed a HALO jump—hurling himself out of an airplane at 25,000 feet and opening his parachute "very low"—Cruise explained why he's committed to performing his own stunts. "I can't help it. I'm 100 percent when I do something," the famous daredevil said. "I want to give the audience the very best, so that's what I do."

Though Corden was impressed by other aspects of Cruise's stunt work, the host said he was uninspired by that particular stunt. "It's falling through the sky!" he said. "There are some amazing stunts...but I think we're all getting carried away with Tom Cruise, the action hero."

"It's a little more than that," Cruise said, smiling. "It took 106 jumps to get it, but if you're interested, I'm happy to take you—if you want to try it. If it's so easy, you can come with me."

Somewhat reluctantly, Corden agreed to take Cruise up on his offer.