Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

E! News has learned that the famous duo is engaged after two months of dating.

And while the newly engaged couple has been hot on the scene for a short while, it seems as though Nick knew fairly early on that his leading lady was the one.

Earlier this month, the singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to check out diamond engagement rings for his future wife.