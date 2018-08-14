Cardi B Pulls Out of Tour With Bruno Mars: ''I'm Not Ready to Leave My Baby''

UPDATE: Following Cardi B's departure, Bruno Marshas enlisted a star-studded lineup of performers to join him on his upcoming 24k Magic World Tour this fall. The "That's What I Like" singer announced Tuesday that Ciara, Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson and Ella Mai are set to take the stage throughout select U.S. dates.

Cardi B will not be touring with Bruno Mars this fall.

The rapper went on Instagram to announce she would no longer be joining Mars on the final leg of the 24k Magic World Tour in Sept. as originally planned. "As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter, that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically," the artist explained.

She continued, "I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road. "