Why Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Is Stronger Than Ever

"The reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never ever judged a single decision I've made. She's always met me where I've been. She's encouraged me when I've had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don't know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn't have you and your family because you changed my life."

When Selena Gomez repeated those words in front of 60,000 people last year, it wasn't just a huge surprise for concertgoers experiencing Taylor Swift's reputation stadium tour.

Instead, it was a moment that instantly silenced the doubters and those left questioning where Selena and Taylor's friendship stands.

No, they don't post selfies together every week on Instagram. And no, they also aren't photographed visiting Hollywood hot spots month after month.

But for almost 14 years, these two pop music superstars have had each other's backs in a town filled with more than a few snakes.