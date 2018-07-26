Meet the New School of Celebrity Brow Trends

The history of iconic celebrity brows has seen quite the evolution.

While pencil thin and the untamed unibrow used to be all the rage, nowadays more natural, feathered looks (a.k.a. the boy brow) or super-precise, dramatic eyebrows seem to reign Instagram feeds. Don't fret—you don't need Cara Delevingne or Lily Collins-like face-framers to make a statement.

There are a few new brow trends that are ruling the red carpet. Of course, it's best to work with your natural shape and hair texture (read: If you have straight brows with fine hair, don't try to create intense arches with unruly strands). But there are a few new celeb-inspired looks that you can achieve without having to grow a new set of strands.