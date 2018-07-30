What to Pack for a Weekend Getaway—No Matter Your Destination

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 10:40 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

The work week is fun and all, but you've been waiting for the weekend since Monday.

You'll take Saturday and Sunday over a Wednesday or Thursday any day, but that's especially true if your weekend plans include jetting off somewhere else. It can be as simple as a nearby city or maybe you're hopping countries. Regardless of where your 48-hour pit stop will be, your weekend wardrobe is more or less the same. Rule number one: pack light. Rule number two: pack upgraded basics in neutral colours, but don't forget a few trendy pieces to keep it interesting.

Ready to shop? Keep scrolling! 

Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

Skinny Jeans

It doesn't matter where you're going, you can't go anywhere without at least one pair of jeans. A light wash skinny pair is casual enough for daytime sightseeing, but can also be dolled up for a night out on the town.

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Light Wash Skinny Jeans, £20

Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

White Crop Top

When you're trying to be low maintenance with your weekender wardrobe, make sure you pack a goes-with-everything white tee. Pro tip: This frilly crop top is a slight upgrade that will have you looking Instagram-ready in no time. 

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing White Woven Square Neck Frill Crop Top, £12

Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

Nude Dress

Say it's hot where you're going. You're going to want to pack a not-too-dressy dress that you can wear day or night. Instead of a more formal LBD, this ribbed nude dress is just casual enough for any and all occasions. 

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Camel Ribbbed Tie Front Button Down Bodycon Dress, £15

Article continues below

Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

Denim Jumpsuit

Say you're going sightseeing and you one-hundred percent plan on snapping pics for your Insta that day. A one-piece denim jumpsuit is low-key but also trendy, so your photo will stand out as your friends scroll through their feeds. 

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Mid Wash Button Down Tie Strap Cropped Jumpsuit, $40

Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

Polka Dot Bodysuit

A bodysuit is a weekend must-pack—period. You can dress it up with jeans and heels for dinner or wear with a pair of cutoffs and sandals for lounging at the hotel pool.

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Black Polka Dot Bardot Thong Bodysuit, £12

Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top

If you're packing lightly, you're smart to stick with mostly neutrals. That being said, it's also wise to bring one item with a pop of colour. That way, if you're feeling it, you can swap in this mustard top, for instance. 

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Mustard Bardot Bow Sleeve Jersey Crop Top, £10

Article continues below

Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

Polka Dot Pants

Now that we think of it: If you're going to bring that mustard top, you might as well bring a matching pair of pants, too. These polka dot culottes are comfy and breezy, so that's nice. But they also make for a killer monochromatic outfit moment when paired with the above top. 

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Mustard Polka Dot Culotte, £12 

Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

Trench Coat

If brisk weather is in your weekend away forecast, swap your usual denim jacket for a more sophisticated layering option: a classic trench. When in Paris (or insert your destination here)...you know? 

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Petite Stone Trench Coat, £50

Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

Dainty Gold Necklace

A dainty necklace is a small detail, but it's one you're not going to want to forget. Whether you're sporting yellow head to toe or keeping it simple with jeans and a white shirt, this will instantly pull any look together—trust. 

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Gold Renaissance Double Layer Cross and Pendant Necklace, £8

Article continues below

Branded: PLT Weekend Getaway

Baker Boy Hat

It doesn't matter if you want to shade your face from the sun or just complete your off-duty outfit, this white baker boy hat does it all. 

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing White Plain Button Detail Baker Boy Hat, £10

It's hard being a jetsetter, but someone has to do it. 

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , PrettyLittleThing
Latest News
Ashley Iaconetti

Ashley Iaconetti Goes Wedding Dress Shopping: See the Gorgeous Gowns

Paris Hilton Talks Wedding & Baby Plans at Skincare Launch

ESC: Bella Hadid

Saturday Savings: Bella Hadid's Front-Tie Crop Top Is Now $38

ESC: Mila Kunis, Best Dressed

Mila Kunis Is the Epitome of Hollywood Glam and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Channels Princess Diana With a Throwback Accessory

Gigi Hadid, Pirelli Calendar 2019

Gigi Hadid and Misty Copeland Star in Pirelli's 2019 Calendar

Sophie Turner, 1883 Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham Photographs Sophie Turner on a Toilet for 1883 Magazine

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.