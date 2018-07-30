What to Pack for a Weekend Getaway—No Matter Your Destination

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 10:40 AM
The work week is fun and all, but you've been waiting for the weekend since Monday.
You'll take Saturday and Sunday over a Wednesday or Thursday any day, but that's especially true if your weekend plans include jetting off somewhere else. It can be as simple as a nearby city or maybe you're hopping countries. Regardless of where your 48-hour pit stop will be, your weekend wardrobe is more or less the same. Rule number one: pack light. Rule number two: pack upgraded basics in neutral colours, but don't forget a few trendy pieces to keep it interesting.
It doesn't matter where you're going, you can't go anywhere without at least one pair of jeans. A light wash skinny pair is casual enough for daytime sightseeing, but can also be dolled up for a night out on the town.
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Light Wash Skinny Jeans, £20
When you're trying to be low maintenance with your weekender wardrobe, make sure you pack a goes-with-everything white tee. Pro tip: This frilly crop top is a slight upgrade that will have you looking Instagram-ready in no time.
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing White Woven Square Neck Frill Crop Top, £12
Say it's hot where you're going. You're going to want to pack a not-too-dressy dress that you can wear day or night. Instead of a more formal LBD, this ribbed nude dress is just casual enough for any and all occasions.
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Camel Ribbbed Tie Front Button Down Bodycon Dress, £15
Say you're going sightseeing and you one-hundred percent plan on snapping pics for your Insta that day. A one-piece denim jumpsuit is low-key but also trendy, so your photo will stand out as your friends scroll through their feeds.
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Mid Wash Button Down Tie Strap Cropped Jumpsuit, $40
A bodysuit is a weekend must-pack—period. You can dress it up with jeans and heels for dinner or wear with a pair of cutoffs and sandals for lounging at the hotel pool.
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Black Polka Dot Bardot Thong Bodysuit, £12
If you're packing lightly, you're smart to stick with mostly neutrals. That being said, it's also wise to bring one item with a pop of colour. That way, if you're feeling it, you can swap in this mustard top, for instance.
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Mustard Bardot Bow Sleeve Jersey Crop Top, £10
Now that we think of it: If you're going to bring that mustard top, you might as well bring a matching pair of pants, too. These polka dot culottes are comfy and breezy, so that's nice. But they also make for a killer monochromatic outfit moment when paired with the above top.
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Mustard Polka Dot Culotte, £12
If brisk weather is in your weekend away forecast, swap your usual denim jacket for a more sophisticated layering option: a classic trench. When in Paris (or insert your destination here)...you know?
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Petite Stone Trench Coat, £50
A dainty necklace is a small detail, but it's one you're not going to want to forget. Whether you're sporting yellow head to toe or keeping it simple with jeans and a white shirt, this will instantly pull any look together—trust.
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Gold Renaissance Double Layer Cross and Pendant Necklace, £8
It doesn't matter if you want to shade your face from the sun or just complete your off-duty outfit, this white baker boy hat does it all.
BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing White Plain Button Detail Baker Boy Hat, £10
It's hard being a jetsetter, but someone has to do it.
