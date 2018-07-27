How Jennifer Lopez Tamed Alex Rodriguez: From Serial Star Dater to MVP of Her Heart

"Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time," a source told E! News that March. "They are on the exact same page."

Everything about this pairing just seemed so right—but maybe also entirely wrong? A-Rod was known as kind of a ladies' man, and the thrice-married Lopez, who admittedly preferred the company of a boyfriend to spending too much time solo, wasn't exactly known for her taste in guys with long-term potential. Yet at the same time...

Totally meant to be, right? How did they manage to not be a couple for this long?!

They both come from humble beginnings in New York and, though A-Rod spent most of his childhood in Florida, maintain close ties to the city and their families. Each has divorced parents, though Lopez's split up after 33 years of marriage and Rodriguez's dad walked out on the family when he was 9. They're both among the most recognizable faces in the world, have their own piles of money (so neither's love costs a thing) and are devoted to their children. They both get the fame game and crazy schedules and understand that you've got to put in the effort and the airline miles to be together. They both work out a lot, to put it mildly. Rodriguez still primarily lives in Miami, but he's in L.A. all the time for his second career as a Fox Sports analyst.

And even if both of them agreed to take it slow at first, they soon accelerated and are easing along these days in cruise control. (And needless to say, they've been to the last two Met Galas together.)