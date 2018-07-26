Ansel Elgort's Pharell-Inspired Skin Routine and Why He's Slapping Himself

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 3:24 PM
Now that Ansel Elgort is the face of Ralph Lauren's newest fragrance, Polo Red Rush, he's revealing the skin-care secret behind being ridiculously good looking.
"Recently, I've been exfoliating, because apparently Pharrell exfoliates a lot, and he's the youngest-looking old guy I've ever seen," the Baby Driver told E! News. "Apparently, he exfoliates every day—that's what someone told me. It could be a total urban legend, but his skin looks amazing and that's what I heard."
While the important of cellular rejuvenation is inspired by the musician, his products come straight from his longtime girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan.
"That's how I got into it," he said, sharing that his skin-care routine happens in the shower.
When he gets out of the shower, he follows up with moisturizer, but didn't reveal the exact products.
Hopefully, he doesn't put on moisturizer the same way he puts on cologne. The actor shared that he prefers using Polo Red Rush for dinner and nice occasions and showed everyone how he applies it.
"I spray it in my hand, then I clap it around a little bit, then slap my face," he said, demonstrating where he slaps himself for the camera. "I slap myself with it."
Check out the videos above and below for the full interview!
