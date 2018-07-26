Gwyneth Paltrow Denies She's "Becky With the Good Hair" After Amber Rose's Remarks

Amber Rose joked that Gwyneth Paltrow is "Becky with the good hair" that Beyoncé references on her album Lemonade and the actress finds that claim just "absurd."

In Beyoncé's 2016 track "Sorry," the singer makes the reference about a woman who she signals had a relationship with her significant other, aka Jay-Z. On an episode of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's podcast Make Speidi Famous Again, released earlier this week, Rose said, "I definitely think Gwyneth Paltrow is like, 'Becky with the good hair'...I feel like she's the one that was, like, f--king Jay-Z."

"It is completely absurd and 100 percent false," Paltrow's rep told E! News.

Rose later tweeted, "Bruh we were joking on a Podcast!" adding, "I have no information about anyone's Personal Life. FOH."