Meghan Markle Channels Princess Diana With a Throwback Accessory

It's Throwback Thursday and Meghan Markle's outfit is taking us way back.

When the Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club for the Sentebale Polo Cup 2018 alongside her husband Prince Harry, we couldn't help but notice her style. Wearing a Caroline Herrera denim midi dress, nude Aqauzzura Deneuve pumps (similar here), Tom Ford sunglasses and J. Crew woven clutch, the royal continues to stun with her tailored and modern style.

In fact, proving that the "Meghan Effect" is real, the J. Crew purse, which is a style she's been wearing since the royal wedding, has sold out since her appearance this morning. It's still available in yellow, however. And, the brighter hue is on sale for $60—hurry, before it sells out.

We, on the other hand, are swooning over a different part of Meghan's ensemble: her dress with its matching waist belt. While the denim fabric gives the look a modern feel, the accessory reminds us of another royal with great style: Princess Diana.