The Kardashian-Jenners' Lives Were Completely Different 1 Year Ago: See Everything That's Changed!

Oh, we hope so, as so much has changed for the famed reality TV veterans in the last 12 months. As you surely know, 2018 marked the KarJenner baby boom since Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all welcomed baby girls.
Regardless, the Kardashians were making major headlines long before all this baby news. Thankfully, the famous family's day-to-day has been well documented for season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
For a closer look at how momager Kris Jenner and her brood's lives have changed, be sure to proceed below!
Kourtney Kardashian
Co-parenting is a tough job and, in 2017, Kourtney and ex Scott Disick were still navigating how to publicly date while raising their three children. While Kourtney was becoming more public with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Scott's romance with Sofia Richie was not yet Instagram official.
These days, both Scott and Kourtney are happily dating their significant others and are in no way hiding their respective relationships…from the press or each other!
KIM KARDASHIAN
In July of 2017, things were certainly changing for Kanye West's wife. Not only was she in the early days of running her KKW Beauty business, but news of her pregnancy via surrogacy had just leaked.
Kim and Kanye have since welcomed their third child, whom they've named Chicago West, and are still running their respective empires. In fact, back in June, Kardashian launched her first temporary pop-up shop in Los Angeles!
KHLOE KARDASHIAN
What a whirlwind year for Khloe, huh? This time last year, the Good American founder's pregnancy wasn't even a whisper yet in the press. Nonetheless, Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's relationship was still going strong as her beau helped throw Kardashian a surprise birthday bash.
Fast forward to 2018, Khloe is now a working mom and juggling a whole new list of responsibilities. However, she isn't parenting daughter True Thompson on her own, as her man is actively involved in raising their baby girl.
Rob Kardashian
Kris' only son was dealing with some personal drama in the summer of 2017. After a whirlwind romance with Blac Chyna, the twosome got engaged and welcomed daughter Dream Kardashian in 2016. Sadly their relationship didn't last and the duo's estrangement played out on social media.
Things between Rob and Chyna have mellowed quite a bit nowadays and the pair even co-parent their little one together. Kardashian has also taken a step back from the limelight.
Kendall Jenner
2017 was a little rough for the reality TV starlet turned supermodel. In addition to a failed Pepsi campaign, Kendall was hit with a lawsuit for using photos of Tupac Shakur on a t-shirt design sold on the online store she shares with Kylie.
Things have since taken a turn for the better for Caitlyn Jenner's daughter. For starters, Kendall's modeling career couldn't be stronger and she appears to be in the middle of a blossoming relationship with NBA hunk Ben Simmons.
KYLIE JENNER
Being the youngest of Kris' kids, very few people expected Kylie to welcome a baby in 2018. If you look back to summer of last year, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott were just two young adults in love. After being spotted together at Coachella, the pair's romance escalated quickly with the twosome getting matching tattoos.
By Kylie's birthday of that year, the love birds were practically inseparable. However, as news of her pregnancy dropped, Kylie stepped away from the spotlight in a big way.
Following the birth of their daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie and Travis finally confirmed their baby news. Despite staying super private in the days leading up to Stormi's arrival, Kylie is now back in the limelight and has since shared many sweet images of her baby girl.
Also, Kylie's cosmetics business is totally thriving as she recently graced the cover of Forbes for being a makeup mogul.
KRIS JENNER
Okay, so not all of the KarJenners have had a transformative year. Case in point: Kris is still working hard, stunning on social media and making sure no one defames her family. Same momager, different year.
It'll be interesting to see what surprises Kris will have to deal with in the future. Perhaps a 10th KarJenner grandchild is around the corner?
